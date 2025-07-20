Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $185.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

