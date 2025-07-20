Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $709.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.12.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $722.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $727.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $680.98 and a 200 day moving average of $648.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

