Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,158 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.