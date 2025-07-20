Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

