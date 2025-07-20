Bingham Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 155.8% during the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5%

PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.