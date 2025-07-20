Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 322.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

