Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $63.95 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $359.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day moving average is $374.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

