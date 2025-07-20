J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.