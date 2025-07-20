Elyxium Wealth LLC Purchases 3,527 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 526.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $447.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $451.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

