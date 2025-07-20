Souders Financial Advisors Sells 31,781 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.