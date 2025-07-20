Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $206.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

