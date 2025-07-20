Souders Financial Advisors Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 4.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,419,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VXUS opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.