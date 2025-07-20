Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

