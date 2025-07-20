Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.62 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

