Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.