Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $499.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.85 and its 200-day moving average is $481.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

