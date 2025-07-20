FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 10,211 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

