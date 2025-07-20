iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

