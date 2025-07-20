Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $146.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

