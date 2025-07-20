Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

Honeywell International stock opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.65.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

