Bingham Private Wealth LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $362,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $265.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

