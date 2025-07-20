iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of QUAL opened at $183.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $176.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

