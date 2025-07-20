WNY Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $448.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.95 and its 200-day moving average is $403.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

