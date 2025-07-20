Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Reduced by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.5% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0%

RSP stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.