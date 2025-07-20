Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 316,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 112,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

