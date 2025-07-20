Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN opened at $294.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

