Elyxium Wealth LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $348.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.82 and a 200-day moving average of $343.82. The company has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

