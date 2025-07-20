iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,109,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

