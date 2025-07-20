Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of UNP opened at $224.90 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

