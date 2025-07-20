Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,356 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Comcast by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.