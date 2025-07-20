Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Increased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $752.63 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $790.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $743.99 and a 200-day moving average of $650.77.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

