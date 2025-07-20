Counterweight Ventures LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

