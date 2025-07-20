OneAscent Family Office LLC Acquires 4,750 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 108.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 1,799.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

