Integrated Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

