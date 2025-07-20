Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $229,320,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $63,612,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $55,915,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $50,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

