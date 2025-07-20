iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $630.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $606.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $632.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

