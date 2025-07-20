IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

