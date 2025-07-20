IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,701 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $243.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

