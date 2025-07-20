IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

