Aspen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $243.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.