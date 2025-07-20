Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 104,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 128.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 312.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE ABT opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.