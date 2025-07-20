Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.32 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $415.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

