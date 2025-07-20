Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

SCHP stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

