Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.