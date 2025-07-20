Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 747 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.95. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

