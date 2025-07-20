Dahring Cusmano LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

