Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lifted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.