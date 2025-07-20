Elyxium Wealth LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elyxium Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $200.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

