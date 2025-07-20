Elyxium Wealth LLC Invests $551,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.3% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.3%

TMO opened at $415.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.38 and a 200-day moving average of $472.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $573.00 to $553.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.