Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.